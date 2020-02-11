SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 271.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,299,000 after buying an additional 1,654,093 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

EWX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

