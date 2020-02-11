SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.16 and its 200-day moving average is $360.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

