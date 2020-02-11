Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Cut to D- at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,864. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Spherix has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

