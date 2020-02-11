Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.98. 367,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,565. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

