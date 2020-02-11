Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

