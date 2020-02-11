Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be attributable to dismal bottom line performance. In the third quarter of 2019, bottom line fell 18.5% from the year-ago period. This was the third straight quarter of year-over-year decline. Deleverage in SG&A expenses owing to investments in new outlets and expansion of home delivery program have kept operating margin under pressure, and in turn the bottom line. Again, we note that management raised full year earnings view but it still portrays a decline from the prior year. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. Also, efforts to lower operational complexity, optimize production and improve in-stock position bodes well.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 38,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,635. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

