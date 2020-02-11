SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.34, 505,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 199,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 136,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPX Flow by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

SPX Flow Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

