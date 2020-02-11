Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 146,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.36, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

