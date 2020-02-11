Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.
NYSE SQ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 146,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.36, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.