SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.21

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 52993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Berenberg Bank lowered SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.