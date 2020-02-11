STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 5.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.14, 234,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 409,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,032 shares in the company, valued at $385,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,845 shares of company stock worth $7,060,319. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

