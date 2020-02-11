Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys £125.58 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 39 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($165.19).

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.26). 4,794,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.30. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

Several research analysts have commented on SLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit