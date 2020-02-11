Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys £125.58 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 39 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($165.19).

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.26). 4,794,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.30. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

Several research analysts have commented on SLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

