Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.68, approximately 559,395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 752,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $761.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $32,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
