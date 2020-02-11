Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.68, approximately 559,395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 752,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $32,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

