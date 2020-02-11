Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

