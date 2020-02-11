Starvest (LON:SVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starvest (LON:SVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SVE traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 1,928,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,031. Starvest has a 12 month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.52 ($0.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 51.94 and a quick ratio of 51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

Starvest Company Profile

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

