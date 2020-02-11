State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 134 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,785. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

