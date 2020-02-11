State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,968. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.