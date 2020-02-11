State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 173,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 874.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 161,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

