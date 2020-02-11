State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,513 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

