State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 760 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,932. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

