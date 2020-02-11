State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of PVH worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. 27,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

