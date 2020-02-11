State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders sold 18,552 shares of company stock worth $285,887 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.