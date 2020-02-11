State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,366,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

AXTA traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

