State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.27 Million Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Aecom worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Aecom has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

