State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,357 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 559,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,849. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 734.91, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

