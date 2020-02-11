State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 30.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.88. 554,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,295. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.88.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

