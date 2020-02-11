Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.08. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 106,818 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

