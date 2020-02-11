Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 14,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,679. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

