Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ALIAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,852. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

