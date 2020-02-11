Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Buy

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $72,017,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1,810.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 604,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

