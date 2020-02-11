Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $5.02. Stockland shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 7,297,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.74.

Get Stockland alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stockland’s payout ratio is currently 207.69%.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.