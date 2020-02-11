Strs Ohio Invests $107,000 in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EYE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,324. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 296.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

