Strs Ohio Invests $95,000 in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after buying an additional 776,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,829,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. Allakos Inc has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

