Strs Ohio Sells 79,600 Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Calix were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,738. The firm has a market cap of $521.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

