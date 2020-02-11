Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 26,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

