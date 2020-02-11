Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.