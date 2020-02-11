Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $7,627.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, COSS, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

