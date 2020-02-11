Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 90,546 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of bluebird bio worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. 202,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

