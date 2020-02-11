Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 45,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.