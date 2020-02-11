Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.34 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Assurant worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.50. 8,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,269. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

