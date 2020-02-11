Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,264 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Autohome by 5,732.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,671 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,143,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 419,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ATHM stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,353. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

