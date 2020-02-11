SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,200. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

