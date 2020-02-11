Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

