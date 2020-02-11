SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Redfin stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $3,190,200. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

