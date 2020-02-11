Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $525.41

Shares of Swedish Match AB (STO:SWMA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.41 and traded as high as $560.80. Swedish Match shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 582,616 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 526.95 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 445.32.

About Swedish Match (STO:SWMA)

Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures and sells products with brands in the product areas snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and lights (matches, lighters and complementary products). The Company’s segments are Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products, Lights and Other operations.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.