Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 64,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,721. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 183,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

