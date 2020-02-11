Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys stock opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.