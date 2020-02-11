Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.30. 27,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

