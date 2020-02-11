T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,871,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 3,644,971 shares.The stock last traded at $94.49 and had previously closed at $84.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

