Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.