Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,962,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,390. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

